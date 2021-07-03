Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces
Israeli defense officials were checking whether an Israeli-owned cargo ship was attacked on Saturday by Iranian forces on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, Israel’s N12 Television News reported.
The crew was not hurt and the ship was not badly damaged, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within Israel’s defense establishment.
Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen had reported earlier that the ship was attacked in the Indian Ocean.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
- Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
- Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
- Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
- Israel behind Iran container ship attack, says Iranian investigator