.
.
.
.
Language

Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 28, 2021. (Reuters)
An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli defense officials were checking whether an Israeli-owned cargo ship was attacked on Saturday by Iranian forces on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, Israel’s N12 Television News reported.

The crew was not hurt and the ship was not badly damaged, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within Israel’s defense establishment.

Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen had reported earlier that the ship was attacked in the Indian Ocean.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official  All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More