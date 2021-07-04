.
Iraq supports extending OPEC output cut agreement until Dec 2022: Minister

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and Non-OPEC meeting, Austria. (File photo: Reuters)
The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and Non-OPEC meeting, Austria. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Iraq supports a proposal by OPEC and its allies to extend an agreement to curb oil output until December 2022, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday, expecting oil prices to remain at $70 per barrel or above until then.

Iraq also agrees with the proposal to ease these curbs, by allowing the group known as OPEC+ to increase its output by 400,000 barrels per day from August.

