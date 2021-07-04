.
.
.
.
Language

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry

An Israeli soldier stands guard in a street in the northern West Bank village of Salem, east of Nablus, on March 18, 2019. (AFP)
A file photo shows an Israeli soldier stands guard in a street in the northern West Bank village of Salem, east of Nablus, on March 18, 2019. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.

For the latest headines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Palestinians have been holding weekly protests against the expansion of Israeli settlements at several locations of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Nearly 500,000 Israelis live in more than 130 authorized settlements and dozens of outposts across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians and much of the international community view all settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

Read more:

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation after incendiary balloon launch

Israel reaches compromise with settlers on West Bank outpost

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base
Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea
US police arrest 11 armed men after standoff with militia group north of Boston US police arrest 11 armed men after standoff with militia group north of Boston
Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More