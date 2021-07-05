Rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base housing US forces, no casualties: US coalition

At least three rockets landed on Monday on the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 2:45 p.m.. He said the damage was being assessed.

The US accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack.

Read more:

Three explosives-laden drones hit near Iraq’s Erbil

Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army

Rocket fire targets Iraq base hosting US troops