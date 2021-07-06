.
.
.
.
Language

Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given: Lawyer

This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. (AFP)

Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given: Lawyer

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Ismalia 

Published: Updated:

An Egyptian court has lifted the detention order on the Ever Given container ship allowing for its expected release from the Suez Canal on Wednesday, a lawyer and judicial sources said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Ever Given’s owners and insurers announced on Sunday that they had reached a settlement with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) overcompensation for the ship becoming grounded in March and blocking traffic in the waterway.

The ship has been held under court order in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29 as the SCA pushed for compensation from its Japanese owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers.

Ahmed Ali, a lawyer representing Shoei Kisen, on Tuesday said he had been informed of the decision to lift the order.

The SCA has announced that the ship will be allowed to sail on Wednesday, when a ceremony will be held to mark its departure.

The 400 meter (430 yard) vessel, one of the world’s largest container ships, will be accompanied by two tugs and two senior canal guides, Suez Canal sources said.

Read more:

Settlement agreed to release Ever Given container vessel that blocked Suez Canal

Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with Ever Given ship owner

Egyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal: Lawyer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
Saudi Arabia to participate in 74th annual Cannes Film Festival Saudi Arabia to participate in 74th annual Cannes Film Festival
Top Content
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS
UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families
Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report
US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More