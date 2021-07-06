.
.
.
.
Language

Iran blames Israel for nuclear site sabotage in June, claims damage was minor

A part of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, some 750 miles (1,245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. (File: AP)
A part of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, some 750 miles (1,245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. (File: AP)

Iran blames Israel for nuclear site sabotage in June, claims damage was minor

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A sabotage attempt at an Iranian nuclear facility in June caused minor damage to a building but none to equipment, the Iranian government said on Tuesday, blaming the attack on Israel.

Satellite images appearing to show that part of a roof was missing were taken while the building was under repair, government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference carried by state media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have had no damage to equipment. There was small damage to a roof and the (satellite) pictures were taken when the roof was removed for repairs,” Rabiei said, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei speaks in a press briefing in Tehran, Iran. (File Photo: AP)
Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei speaks in a press briefing in Tehran, Iran. (File Photo: AP)



He said the incident was an attempt by Israel to derail talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, which Israel opposes.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) has carried out these actions ... to halt Iran and say that the world does not need to talk to Iran,” he said.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Iranian state media said on June 23 that a sabotage attempt against the building of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization located west of Tehran had been foiled, with no “loss of life or property damage.”

Read more:

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant resumes operations: State media

Iran restricting UN access to nuclear plant after alleged Israel attacks: Diplomats

Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel behind recent Iran nuclear attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
Saudi Arabia to participate in 74th annual Cannes Film Festival Saudi Arabia to participate in 74th annual Cannes Film Festival
Top Content
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS
UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families
Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report
US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More