US withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 90 pct complete: Pentagon

The United States military has completed more than 90 percent of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Since the President’s decision, the DoD has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 984 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and have turned nearly 17,074 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition,” the statement read.

The Pentagon added that the US had “officially” handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

“The withdrawal process continues; US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 90 percent of the entire withdrawal process,” Tuesday’s statement said.

