.
.
.
.
Language

US withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 90 pct complete: Pentagon

US soldiers lowering the US national flag during a handover ceremony to the Afghan National Army in Helmand province, May 2, 2021. (AFP)
US soldiers lowering the US national flag during a handover ceremony to the Afghan National Army in Helmand province, May 2, 2021. (AFP)
US foreign policy

US withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 90 pct complete: Pentagon

The Pentagon said that the US had “officially” handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States military has completed more than 90 percent of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Since the President’s decision, the DoD has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 984 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and have turned nearly 17,074 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition,” the statement read.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Pentagon added that the US had “officially” handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

“The withdrawal process continues; US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 90 percent of the entire withdrawal process,” Tuesday’s statement said.

Read more: Turkey, US defense ministers set to discuss Kabul Airport plan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative
Top Content
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS
UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families
US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials
Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More