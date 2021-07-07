Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition

At least 14 rockets landed on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base that hosts American and foreign troops, a spokesperson for the United States-led coalition said on Wednesday, adding that two minor injuries have been reported.

The base was hit at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, according to US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led international military coalition.

“At approx. 12:30 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by 14 rockets. The rockets landed on the base & perimeter. Force protection defensive measures were activated. At this time initial reports indicate 3 minor injuries. Damage is being assessed,” he tweeted.

Initial report: At approx. 12:30 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by 14 rockets. The rockets landed on the base & perimeter. Force protection defensive measures were activated. At this time initial reports indicate 3 minor injuries. Damage is being assessed. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) July 7, 2021

The spokesman said that two people sustained minor injuries and that damage resulting from the attack was still being assessed.

Update: 100 % accountability at Ain Al-Assad Air Base after rocket attack. Two personnel sustained minor injuries. Damage still be assessed. More details will be provided when become available. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) July 7, 2021

Washington often blames Iran-backed militias for such attacks, which are common, but no official claim of responsiblity has been made yet.

The rocket attack comes just hours after a drone hit Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives.

Kurdish security sources said the attack on Erbil airport was aimed at the US base on the airport grounds.

