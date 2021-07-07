.
.
.
.
Language

Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition

A picture taken on January 13, 2020, during a press tour organised by the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group, shows US army drones at the Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. Iran last week launched a wave of missiles at the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, both hosting US and other foreign troops, in an operation it dubbed a response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Guards' Quds Force, in a January 3 US drone strike near Baghdad's airport.
US army drones at the Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar on January 13, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

At least 14 rockets landed on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base that hosts American and foreign troops, a spokesperson for the United States-led coalition said on Wednesday, adding that two minor injuries have been reported.

The base was hit at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, according to US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led international military coalition.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At approx. 12:30 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by 14 rockets. The rockets landed on the base & perimeter. Force protection defensive measures were activated. At this time initial reports indicate 3 minor injuries. Damage is being assessed,” he tweeted.

The spokesman said that two people sustained minor injuries and that damage resulting from the attack was still being assessed.

Washington often blames Iran-backed militias for such attacks, which are common, but no official claim of responsiblity has been made yet.

The rocket attack comes just hours after a drone hit Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives.

Kurdish security sources said the attack on Erbil airport was aimed at the US base on the airport grounds.

Read more:

Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at US base: Security sources

US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials

Rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base housing US forces, no casualties: US coalition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative
Top Content
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages ‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid
Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death  Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death 
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
US criticizes Israel over annexation, hits out at Hamas for terrorist activities US criticizes Israel over annexation, hits out at Hamas for terrorist activities
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More