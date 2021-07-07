.
.
.
.
Language

Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at US base: Security sources

Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq Feb. 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq Feb. 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at US base: Security sources

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives on Tuesday, aimed at the US base on the airport grounds, Kurdish security sources said.

Sirens were blaring from the US consulate in the city, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the sources said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Flights were suspended following the attacks, they said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties.

The attack comes one day after rockets and a drone targeted Ain al-Asad air base, which houses US troops and the US embassy in Baghdad, on Monday.

In April, a drone dropped explosives near the US forces stationed at Erbil airport. It was then the first known attack carried out by an unmanned aerial drone against US forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting US forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.

Read more: Rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base housing US forces, no casualties: US coalition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative
Top Content
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages ‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages
Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death  Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death 
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
US criticizes Israel over annexation, hits out at Hamas for terrorist activities US criticizes Israel over annexation, hits out at Hamas for terrorist activities
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More