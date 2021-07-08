Russia, Iran, Turkey to continue cooperation in Syria to defeat ISIS: Joint statement
Russia, Iran, and Turkey will continue to cooperate in Syria to decisively defeat ISIS and other militants, the RIA news agency cited a joint statement by the nations as saying on Thursday.
The three powers were at international talks in Kazakhstan’s city of Nur-Sultan to discuss the Syria conflict.
