Israeli settlements amount to war: UN rights expert

Human Rights Watch says the banks have helped the expansion of the West Bank settlements, which are now home to some 400,000 Israelis. (AFP)
Human Rights Watch says the banks have helped the expansion of the West Bank settlements, which are now home to some 400,000 Israelis. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli settlements amount to war: UN rights expert

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Israeli settlements in the West Bank amount to a war crime, a UN human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to make clear to Israel that its “illegal occupation” cannot be cost-free.

Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, was addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, boycotted by Israel which does not recognize his mandate or cooperate with him.

“I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime,” Lynk said. “I submit to you that this finding compels the international community...to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free.”

