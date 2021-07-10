.
.
.
.
Language

At least 8 killed in Mogadishu in targeted car bomb targeting government convoy

An ambulance carrying wounded from a suicide bombing attack at a military base arrives at the Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2021. (Reuters/Feisal Omar)
An ambulance carrying wounded from a suicide bombing attack at a military base arrives at the Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2021. (Reuters)

At least 8 killed in Mogadishu in targeted car bomb targeting government convoy

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Mogadishu

Published: Updated:

A suicide car bomb targeting a government convoy exploded at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital on Saturday, killing at least eight people, an eyewitness told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The convoy was carrying senior police official Farhan Qarole, who survived the attack, the government news agency reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but al-Shabaab frequently carries out such bombings.

“I have seen eight dead bodies at the scene including a woman,” Hassan Sayid Ali, a driver of a three-wheeled motorized vehicle taxi told Reuters at the scene of the blast at Banadir junction in Mogadishu.

Read more:

At least 12 people killed in al-Shabbab attack in Somalia: Sources

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadishu

Refugee crisis worsens amid COVID-19: One pct of all humanity is now displaced

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
At least seven Afghan pilots die in targeted killings by Taliban as US withdraws At least seven Afghan pilots die in targeted killings by Taliban as US withdraws
US is not engaged in ‘open war’ with Iran-backed militias: State Department official US is not engaged in ‘open war’ with Iran-backed militias: State Department official
Saudi Arabia pledges aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID-19 pandemic Saudi Arabia pledges aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID-19 pandemic
Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran: Fars Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran: Fars
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More