Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’

The Israeli army has foiled a weapons smuggling attempt on the border with Lebanon and is investigating Hezbollah’s involvement, the army spokesman said on Saturday.

Spokesman Avichay Adraee said a total of 43 weapons, including handguns, were seized by IDF soldiers who were patrolling the Ghajar village area. The soldiers reportedly spotted the suspects transporting bags from Lebanon into Israeli territory.



لقد هرعت قوات من الجيش والشرطة الى المكان وتمكنت من ضبط 43 قطعة سلاح تقدر قيمتها بنحو 2.7 ميليون شيقل جديد.



يفحص جيش الدفاع امكانية تقديم #حزب_الله مساندة لمحاولة التهريب ويحقق بتعاون مع الشرطة هوية من المتورطين فيها. #فيديو pic.twitter.com/g2zJwO316S — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 10, 2021



The weapons seized are valued at over $800,000, according to the spokesman.



“The IDF is investigating the possibility of Hezbollah aiding in the smuggling attempt and investigating with police the identity of the suspects involved,” Adraee said in a Twitter thread.



He also said the army will continue fighting drug and weapons smuggling attempts across the Lebanese border.

