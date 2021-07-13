.
.
.
.
Language

‘Indirect but active’ talks being held with Iran on US detainees: State Department

The US and Iranian flags, April 19, 2016, at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)
The US and Iranian flags, April 19, 2016, at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)

‘Indirect but active’ talks being held with Iran on US detainees: State Department

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States has been engaging in “indirect but active” discussions to secure the release of US detainees in Iran, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday, adding that Washington was treating those talks independently from the nuclear talks.

Earlier, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Tehran was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in US jails and other countries over violations of US sanctions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran “is ready to swap all political prisoners in exchange for freeing all Iranian prisoners across the world,” Rabiei told reporters at a televised press conference.

They include those “who have been detained upon US orders” or at Washington’s request, he added, saying that “the negotiations on this issue are ongoing”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had “put forth a plan to swap all Iranian and American prisoners,” state news agency IRNA reported.

“Biden’s administration also considered this issue from the first day” in office, he said.

Read more: Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
EU's Borrell urges sanctions over Ethiopia crisis EU's Borrell urges sanctions over Ethiopia crisis
UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders
Death toll from COVID-19 isolation ward fire climbs to 92: State news agency Death toll from COVID-19 isolation ward fire climbs to 92: State news agency
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership
France’s Macron announces new restrictions to combat COVID-19 surge France’s Macron announces new restrictions to combat COVID-19 surge
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More