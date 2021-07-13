.
.
.
.
Language

Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters: Source

Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, sets sail to leave through Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, sets sail to leave through Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters: Source

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Ever Given container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal in March left Egyptian waters at 4 a.m. local time following inspections at Port Said, a canal source said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast.

The container ship, one of the world’s largest, resumes its voyage to Rotterdam 112 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the Egyptian waterway for nearly a week and disrupting global trade.

The ship was released on July 7 after protracted negotiations and an undisclosed settlement was reached between the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the Ever Given’s owners and insurers.

Read more:

Ever Given container ship leaves Suez Canal

Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given: Lawyer

Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
EU's Borrell urges sanctions over Ethiopia crisis EU's Borrell urges sanctions over Ethiopia crisis
UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders
Death toll from COVID-19 isolation ward fire climbs to 58: Iraqi health officials Death toll from COVID-19 isolation ward fire climbs to 58: Iraqi health officials
France’s Macron announces new restrictions to combat COVID-19 surge France’s Macron announces new restrictions to combat COVID-19 surge
Turkey, Israel presidents hold rare telephone talks Turkey, Israel presidents hold rare telephone talks
France says EU has decided to pressure Lebanon’s leaders with sanctions France says EU has decided to pressure Lebanon’s leaders with sanctions
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More