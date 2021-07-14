.
Egypt has asked Lebanon’s Hariri not to give up on cabinet formation: Al Hadath

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri walks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri walks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Egypt has asked Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri not to give up on forming a cabinet, Al Arabiya’s sister channel station Al Hadath said on Wednesday citing its sources.

The network also said that Cairo would send a high level delegation to Beirut soon to support efforts to name a government and that it would work on a roadmap to resolving the Lebanese crisis.

Egypt will also work towards creating an international economic grouping to support Lebanon, according to Al Hadath’s sources.

Hariri is currently on a visit to Cairo.

