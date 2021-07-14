.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon’s Hariri puts forward cabinet of 24 ministers, says it can save nation

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad al-Hariri at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad al-Hariri at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon’s Hariri puts forward cabinet of 24 ministers, says it can save nation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he had presented a cabinet proposal to President Michel Aoun and is awaiting his response on Thursday, in a move that could end almost nine months of political deadlock amid an economic collapse.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Now is the moment of truth,” Hariri, who has been at loggerheads with Aoun over the naming of ministers since his designation in October, told reporters after the meeting.

Lebanon has been without a government since the last one resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that killed hundreds, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city.

The political deadlock has deepened the financial crisis, dubbed by the World bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

“For me this government can start to rescue the country and stop the collapse,” Hariri said.

The cabinet proposal is for 24 specialist ministers in line with a French initiative.

Hariri met with the president upon his return from a visit to Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other top officials.

Sources in Cairo said Egypt had promised economic and political support for a new government and that a delegation would travel to Beirut soon.

Read more:

Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue

Pope Francis, Lebanon’s Christian leaders begin summit on economic crisis

Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed
Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived
Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership
Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list
Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources
Biden taps former Republican senator, opposed to Trump, as US ambassador to Turkey Biden taps former Republican senator, opposed to Trump, as US ambassador to Turkey
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More