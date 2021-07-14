.
Rouhani says Iran can enrich uranium up to 90 pct purity if needed

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai 

Iran could enrich uranium up to 90 percent purity if the country needed it, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, amid efforts by Tehran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.

“Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization can enrich uranium by 20 percent and 60 percent and if one day our reactor needs it, it can enrich uranium to 90 percent purity,” Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Iran’s nuclear deal caps the fissile purity to which Tehran can refine uranium at 3.67 percent, well under the 20 percent achieved before the agreement and far below the 90 percent suitable for a nuclear weapon.

Iran has been breaching the deal in several ways since the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018, including by producing 20 percent and 60 percent enriched uranium.

