Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr says will not take part in elections: Statement

Populist Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Thursday he will not take part in Iraq’s next election in October, and he will not support any parties.

Sadr’s Sairoon electoral won the 2018 parliamentary election, gaining 54 seats.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He has millions of followers in Iraq, controls a large paramilitary group, and is a long-time adversary of the United States who also opposes Iranian influence in Iraq.

“To preserve what has left of the country and to save the country. I inform you that I will not take part in this election,” Sadr said in a televised speech.

-Developing

Read more:

Populist Iraq cleric demands action over COVID-19 isolation ward fire

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame government for hospital fire

Death toll from COVID-19 isolation ward fire climbs to 92: State news agency