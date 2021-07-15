.
Lebanon’s Hariri steps down from role as PM-designate

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon's Hariri steps down from role as PM-designate

Reuters, Beirut

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said Thursday he was stepping down, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament and citing “key differences” with the country’s president.

The development is likely to plunge the country further into chaos and uncertainty.

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in 150 years.

“It is clear that we will not be able to agree with the president,” Hariri said, after a 20 minute meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Hariri met Wednesday with Aoun after weeks of a stalemate in renewed efforts to resolve the political deadlock and following a quick trip to Cairo, a close ally.

He proposed a new 24-minister Cabinet and said he expected a response from Aoun by Thursday. There were reports this was a last-ditch effort by Hariri.

Hariri, 51, resigned from his post in October 2019 in a bow to nationwide protests which had demanded major reforms and condemned the entire political class.

A year later, he was named once again to the post by parliament amid a crippling economic crisis and months after the massive explosion that compounded the country’s woes.

Lebanon's Hariri puts forward cabinet of 24 ministers, says it can save nation

'It's hell': Lebanon's pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens

Lebanon's economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products

