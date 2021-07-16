US expresses concern over deaths in Syria’s Idlib by regime shelling

The United States is concerned over the deaths of several civilians, including children, in Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib, the US Embassy in Syria said in a tweet on Friday.

The embassy called on the Syrian regime to abide by the terms of the ongoing ceasefire.

“We are saddened by reports of more civilian deaths – including reportedly several children – in Idlib yesterday, just 10 days after previous strikes also killed civilians. The ceasefire must be respected,” the embassy tweeted.

On Thursday, nine civilians, including three children, were killed by Syrian regime shelling on Idlib, according to the Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian regime forces have intensified their attacks on the area in recent weeks, despite a ceasefire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

Last week, six civilians were killed by shelling on the outskirts of the Fuaa town in Idlib, the war monitor said.

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said the latest attacks were “a terrifying sign that violence is coming back” to Syria.

