.
.
.
.
Language

US expresses concern over deaths in Syria’s Idlib by regime shelling

Smoke rises after an air strike in Saraqeb in Idlib province, Syria February 28, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Smoke rises after an air strike in Saraqeb in Idlib province, Syria February 28, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

US expresses concern over deaths in Syria’s Idlib by regime shelling

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States is concerned over the deaths of several civilians, including children, in Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib, the US Embassy in Syria said in a tweet on Friday.

The embassy called on the Syrian regime to abide by the terms of the ongoing ceasefire.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are saddened by reports of more civilian deaths – including reportedly several children – in Idlib yesterday, just 10 days after previous strikes also killed civilians. The ceasefire must be respected,” the embassy tweeted.

On Thursday, nine civilians, including three children, were killed by Syrian regime shelling on Idlib, according to the Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian regime forces have intensified their attacks on the area in recent weeks, despite a ceasefire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

Nine civilians, including children, killed by regime fire on Syria’s Idlib: Monitor Middle East Nine civilians, including children, killed by regime fire on Syria’s Idlib: Monitor

Last week, six civilians were killed by shelling on the outskirts of the Fuaa town in Idlib, the war monitor said.

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said the latest attacks were “a terrifying sign that violence is coming back” to Syria.

Read more:

Nine civilians, including children, killed by regime fire on Syria’s Idlib: Monitor

UN demands accountability over Syria mass disappearances

US official says there was an 'indirect fire attack' against troops in eastern Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Top Content
‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock ‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock
UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am
US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss
Belgium floods kill at least four Belgium floods kill at least four
Abu Dhabi introduces new entry requirements to prevent COVID-19 variants spread Abu Dhabi introduces new entry requirements to prevent COVID-19 variants spread
Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds Protesters storm streets of Iran over water shortages; police fire at crowds
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More