Fire breaks out on ship docked in Beirut port: Reports

Fire breaks out on a ship docked at the Beirut port. (Twitter)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

A fire broke out on a ship docked in the Beirut port, where a massive explosion occurred last August, Lebanese media reported on Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to the reports, but teams from the Lebanese Civil Defense headed to the scene to extinguish it.

On August 4 last year, a deadly explosion at the same site killed over 200 people injured around 7,500 others. Large parts of Lebanon’s capital city were also destroyed.

Lebanon has been suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis since 2019, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic and the port blast.

On Thursday, Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri announced that he would be stepping down from his role.

Lebanon had already been without a government for nine months, and the prime minister-designate’s announcement is expected to plunge the country into further chaos and uncertainty.

The country has been reeling from an economic crisis that the World Bank has described as one of the world’s worst in the 19th century.

