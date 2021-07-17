Fire breaks out on ship docked in Beirut port: Reports

A fire broke out on a ship docked in the Beirut port, where a massive explosion occurred last August, Lebanese media reported on Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to the reports, but teams from the Lebanese Civil Defense headed to the scene to extinguish it.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On August 4 last year, a deadly explosion at the same site killed over 200 people injured around 7,500 others. Large parts of Lebanon’s capital city were also destroyed.

Lebanon has been suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis since 2019, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic and the port blast.

On Thursday, Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri announced that he would be stepping down from his role.

Lebanon had already been without a government for nine months, and the prime minister-designate’s announcement is expected to plunge the country into further chaos and uncertainty.

The country has been reeling from an economic crisis that the World Bank has described as one of the world’s worst in the 19th century.

Read more:

Intl conference on Lebanon’s crisis set for August 4: France

Riots in Lebanon as West calls for quick Cabinet formation