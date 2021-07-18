Syria regime fire kills at least five in Idlib: War monitor

Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.

The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.

Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.

The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to “liberate” areas still beyond government control.

The deaths are the latest violations of a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 to stem a regime offensive on the stronghold.

An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.

Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.

Bordering Turkey, the northwestern Idlib region is home to around three million people, more than half displaced by fighting in other parts of war-torn Syria. Many rely on humanitarian aid to survive.

The region is dominated by Syria’s former al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.

Syria’s war has killed around half a million people and forced millions more to flee their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Read more:

Syrian president sworn in for fourth term in war-torn country

US expresses concern over deaths in Syria’s Idlib by regime shelling

Nine civilians, including children, killed by regime fire on Syria’s Idlib: Monitor