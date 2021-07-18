.
.
.
.
Language

Two rescued bears head for US from crisis-hit Lebanon

A Syrian brown bear, considered extinct in Lebanon, is pictured at the Animal Encounter environmental conservation centre in the Lebanese mountain town of Aley, southeast of the capital Beirut, on March 11, 2021. (AFP)
A Syrian brown bear, considered extinct in Lebanon, is pictured at a conservation centre southeast of the capital Beirut, on March 11, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Two rescued bears head for US from crisis-hit Lebanon

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two endangered Syrian brown bears were headed to a new life in the US on Sunday after being rescued from cramped conditions in a Lebanese zoo, two charities said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Homer and Ulysses, each aged 18 and weighing 130 kilos (280 pounds), had been living in a zoo near the southern city of Tyre, animal rights association Animals Lebanon said.

They were freed “after convincing the zoo owner that they deserve better than the small cement cages they were kept in for over 10 years,” it said in a statement.

The bears were to be flown out of Beirut late Sunday, headed for the Wild Animal Sanctuary in the US state of Colorado.

Syrian brown bears are a relatively small subspecies of the endangered brown bear, but no longer exist in the wild in Syria or Lebanon, the UK-based Bear Conservation group says.

Animals Lebanon director Jason Meir said the bears were likely imported from eastern Europe.

They had been supposed to travel in late 2019, but banking restrictions linked to Lebanon’s economic crisis, then the coronavirus pandemic, had postponed the trip.

Four Paws, an international organization also taking part in the relocation, said it had first met the bears in November 2019.

“Trapped in tiny cages, some smaller than a ping-pong table, the bears had no water, sporadic food, and inadequate shelter from the weather,” it said in a statement.

“Both bears not only suffered from malnutrition but also extreme stress.”

Meir said he was aware of about 30 lions and tigers as well as around 10 more bears still kept as exotic pets and in private zoos in the Mediterranean country.

Read more:

Animals starve in Lebanon’s zoos as economy crumbles

Period poverty on the rise as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens

Explainer: Lebanon’s financial meltdown and how it happened

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19  Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 
Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban
‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date ‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More