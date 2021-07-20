.
Two rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, no damage caused: IDF

Hezbollah members stand near Palestinian and Hezbollah flags during a ceremony marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon May 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Hezbollah members stand near Palestinian and Hezbollah flags during a ceremony marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon May 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Two rockets were fired from Lebanon overnight on Tuesday setting off sirens in northern Israel but causing no damage or injuries, the Israeli military said.

One of the rockets was shot down by missile defenses and the other landed in an open area, the military said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Syria’s air defenses intercepted an Israeli attack on Al-Safirah area in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian opposition forces said in a statement the attack targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard bases and a weapons plant in an area where Iranian military research and development activities have been disrupted by repeated Israeli strikes in the last year.

Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets. The border has been mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

