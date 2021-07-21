More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat

The United States threatened more sanctions against Turkey on Wednesday as a result of Ankara’s destabilizing behavior, including purchasing Russian missile defense systems.

“We continue to object to Turkey’s purchase and deployment of the Russian S-400 air defense system and have made clear that any new major arms purchases from Russia risk triggering additional CAATSA sanctions,” Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told a Senate hearing.

Speaking at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on US Policy on Turkey, Nuland doubled down on the suspension of Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program.

“Sale and co-production of the F-35 will remain suspended,” she said.

Senator Jim Risch also blasted Turkey over the Russian weapons. “F-35s will not be delivered to Turkey so long as S400s are on Turkish soil,” Risch said.

Around 900 parts for the F-35s were being produced in Turkey. “It is down to a minimal amount and will eventually be phased out,” he said.

Cyprus

Senator Bob Menendez, the committee chairman, said he had information that Turkey was establishing a drone base in occupied Cyprus.

Nuland said she would look into it.

But the senior US diplomat also criticized Turkey for its land grab announcement in the Cypriot town of Varosha.

“The United States views this action as provocative, unacceptable, and detrimental to the prospects for the resumption of settlement talks,” she said.

“We condemn yesterday’s announcement by Turkish Cypriot leader Tatar and Turkish President Erdogan to allow Turkish Cypriots to take control of parts of Varosha,” she added.

