Saudi Arabia denies claims that it used spyware to track communications: SPA

This studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021. (AFP)
A Saudi Arabian official denied Wednesday recent allegations that the Kingdom used spyware to track communications, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that such claims were “unfounded,” affirming that Saudi Arabia disapproves of such methods.

A global investigation published this week by 17 media organizations said Pegasus spyware, licensed by Israel-based NSO Group, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

NSO issued a statement on Sunday rejecting the reporting by the media partners, saying it was “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.” Its product is intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime, it said.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

