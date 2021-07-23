.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN

Ghadir Jamal, 31, one of the few Lebanese women who practice spearfishing, floats atop the water off the coast of the coastal town of Qalamun near the port city of Tripoli, Lebanon on Nov. 8, 2020. (AFP)
Ghadir Jamal, 31, one of the few Lebanese women who practice spearfishing, floats atop the water off the coast of the coastal town of Qalamun near the port city of Tripoli, Lebanon on Nov. 8, 2020. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The shortages and currency crunch in Lebanon could lead to a collapse of the mains water supply in Lebanon within a month, the UN’s Children Fund warned Friday.

“More than four million people, including one million refugees, are at immediate risk of losing access to safe water in Lebanon,” UNICEF said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UN agency said that maintenance costs incurred in US dollars, funding shortages and the parallel collapse of the power grid were rapidly destroying the water sector.

“UNICEF estimates that most water pumping will gradually cease across the country in the next four to six weeks,” it said.

“A loss of access to the public water supply could force households to make extremely difficult decisions regarding their basic water, sanitation and hygiene needs,” UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Yukie Mokuo said.

Lebanon’s meltdown, which started with a financial crisis caused by state corruption and mismanagement, is fast spreading to every aspect of daily life.

The Lebanese pound, which for years was pegged to the US dollar, has lost more than 90 percent of its value over the past 18 months.

Electricity in most places is barely available an hour a day while the fuel needed to power generators is also in short supply.

Basic medicines have been missing from pharmacy shelves for months and private hospitals warned on Thursday they were “hours away” from losing all power supply.

Read more: UN hits out at Lebanon’s ‘leaders’ during hearing on Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway
Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait
UN hits out at Lebanon’s ‘leaders’ during hearing on Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire UN hits out at Lebanon’s ‘leaders’ during hearing on Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire
Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan
Taliban say they control 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders following offensives Taliban say they control 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders following offensives
US launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces against Taliban US launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces against Taliban
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More