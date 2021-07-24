.
Iraq’s prime minister announces arrests over Baghdad suicide bombing

Iraqis inspect the site of the explosion in a popular market in the mostly Shia neighborhood of Sadr City, east of Baghdad, on July 19, 2021. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi announced Saturday that members of a “terrorist cell” suspected of being behind a Baghdad suicide bombing that killed more than 30 people five days ago have been arrested.

“We have arrested all the members of the cowardly terrorist cell that planned and perpetrated the attack on Al-Woheilat market” in Sadr City, a Shia suburb in the capital, “and they will be put before a judge today,” Kadhemi said on Twitter.

Last Monday, a suicide bomber killed more than 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival.

