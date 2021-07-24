.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey says UNESCO criticism of Hagia Sophia conversion ‘biased and political’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visiting Hagia Sophia monument in Istanbul, on July 19, 2020. (AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visiting Hagia Sophia monument in Istanbul, on July 19, 2020. (AFP)

Turkey says UNESCO criticism of Hagia Sophia conversion ‘biased and political’

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Turkey on Saturday rejected the UN cultural agency’s criticism of the conversion of a revered Istanbul cathedral-turned-museum into a mosque as “biased and political.”

Last year, Turkey turned the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia cathedral into a mosque for the first time since 1934, sparking global outrage.

Shortly after that, it ordered another ancient Orthodox church, The Holy Savior in Chora, into a mosque.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee asked Turkey on Friday to submit by early next year a report about the state of conservation of the Hagia Sophia, expressing “grave concern” over the consequences of its conversion into a mosque.

It said it “deeply regrets the lack of dialogue and information” over the change in status of the two shrines.

The Turkish foreign ministry said it “rejects the relevant articles of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s decisions on Istanbul’s historical sites understood to be driven by prejudiced, biased and political motives.”

Hagia Sophia and Chora were state property and were being protected “meticulously,” it said, accusing the UN of infringing on Turkish sovereignty.

Read more:

Biden hits out at Turkey, calls on Erdogan to reverse decision on Hagia Sophia

Hagia Sophia ‘Day of Mourning’ unites Christians against Erdogan decision

Turkey’s economy plunges as tourists stay away after Hagia Sophia, Chora conversions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare
US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil
UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus
Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN
US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran
Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More