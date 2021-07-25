.
Former Lebanese prime ministers choose ex-PM Mikati as candidate to form new gov’t

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks to journalists in the courtyard following a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris November 21, 2012. (Reuters)
Reuters

A club of former Lebanese Sunni premiers endorsed on Sunday the choice of former Prime Minister Najib Mikati to form a new government ahead of parliamentary consultations on Monday, a statement said.

In Lebanon’s confessional political system, the post has to be held by a Sunni Muslim.

