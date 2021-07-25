Former Lebanese prime ministers choose ex-PM Mikati as candidate to form new gov’t
A club of former Lebanese Sunni premiers endorsed on Sunday the choice of former Prime Minister Najib Mikati to form a new government ahead of parliamentary consultations on Monday, a statement said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In Lebanon’s confessional political system, the post has to be held by a Sunni Muslim.
Read more:
UN hits out at Lebanon’s ‘leaders’ during hearing on Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire
Lebanon to consult MPs to designate new prime minister: Presidency
Period poverty on the rise as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens