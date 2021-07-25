Iran-backed groups in Syria recruit locals to buy real estate in Deir Ezzor: Report

Pro-Iran and Iran-backed militias in Syria have been recruiting young men in the country to buy land, homes, and shops in several towns in Deir al-Zor, according to a report published by the al-Ain news website.

The move is part of Iran’s plans to implement a “demographic change” in Syria so that they can play a much larger role in the country and open a corridor to Iraq, the report said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

By controlling much of the eastern parts of Syria, Tehran hopes to form a strategic corridor where it can easily transport missiles and weapons from Syria to Iraq and back, according to the report.

It will also provide Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah with a strategic path to pro-Iran militias in the country, the report added.

Dozens of armed groups with links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have also been able to enter eastern Syria after Iran-backed groups began taking over.

Tehran recruited men from al-Mayadin, Abu Kamal, and other towns to invest in real estate, land, and shops on their behalf.

The Iran-backed militias succeeded in buying 78 different properties since the beginning of July, according to al-Ain.

On July 11, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that dozens of merchants from Deir al-Zor had gone to different Syrian cities and towns to buy large amounts of land and shops.

In the district of al-Midan, and several other areas where locals have had to flee due to conflict, Iran-backed men have been able to procure dozens of homes and pieces of land.

Read more:

Iran’s support for militias must be included in nuclear deal talks: GCC chief

Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon

US official says there was an 'indirect fire attack' against troops in eastern Syria