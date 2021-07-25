King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview

.
Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks after being welcomed by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Jordan's King Abdullah confirmed that his country had previously been attacked by Iranian-made drones, stressing that there are many concerns related to Iran's activities in the region.

King Abdullah’s comments came during a sit-down interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in which he said that there are legitimate concerns regarding Iran’s regional activities.

“There are legitimate concerns in our part of the world on a lot of portfolios that the Americans are hopefully going to be able to discuss with the Iranians. So, the nuclear programs affects Israel as it does the Gulf. The ballistic technology has improved dramatically, we’ve seen that unfortunately against American bases in Iraq. We’ve seen Saudi being a recipient of missiles out of Yemen. Israel from Syria and Lebanon to an extent and what misses Israel sometimes lands in Jordan,” King Abdullah told CNN.

“And unfortunately, Jordan has been attacked by drones that have come out that are Iranian signature that we have had to deal with,” King Abdullah said, adding the attacks happened in the past year or so when asked by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II is currently in the United States where he has held meetings with White House officials and is the first Arab leader to visit Washington since US President Joe Biden took office.

King Abdullah, who faced down a challenge to his authority in April from his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, met Biden for the first time since the US president took office in January last week. Biden called the king a “good, loyal, decent friend.”

