.
.
.
.
Language

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria

A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard in Azaz, Syria January 24, 2018. (Reuters)
A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard in Azaz, Syria January 24, 2018. (Reuters)

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded in an attack on their armored vehicle in northern Syria, and Turkish forces immediately launched retaliatory fire, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our punitive fire against terrorist positions is continuing,” the statement on Twitter on said.

It said the attack was in the region where Turkey launched the cross-border “Euphrates Shield” operation in 2016 to drive away ISIS militants and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Media reports said the attack was in the al-Bab area.

Turkey continues to hold sway in northwest Syria and has a significant military presence there.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group linked to militants who have fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeast Turkey. It has staged several incursions into Syria in support of Syrian opposition forces to push the YPG from the Turkish frontier.

Read more:

China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare

Syria confronts Israeli air strikes over Homs: SANA

Syria accuses Israel of carrying out strike causing damage, second this week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare
US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran
South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament
Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei
Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli
Iran says four IRGC members killed in clash with ‘bandits’ Iran says four IRGC members killed in clash with ‘bandits’
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More