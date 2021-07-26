.
.
.
.
Language

Iraqi activist’s son found shot dead in Basra

الناشط الحقوقي الشاب علي كريم
A medical source told AFP Ali Karim had been shot in the head and chest. (Supplied)

Iraqi activist’s son found shot dead in Basra

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The son of a prominent Iraqi rights activist was found shot dead in the country’s south after he went missing a day earlier, a medical source and activists said Sunday.

The body of 26-year-old Ali Karim, who was “kidnapped” by unidentified assailants on Friday, was found 24 hours later west of the city of Basra, according to relatives speaking to Iraqi media before his funeral.

A medical source told AFP Karim had been shot in the head and chest.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His mother, Fatima al-Bahadly, founded the Al-Firdaws Society, which focuses on the protection and education of women and campaigns against the recruitment of young people into armed groups.

She has been the target of public accusations from some political parties claiming she is bound to “external connections”, said Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Iraqi government’s human rights commission, who said Karim had been abducted and shot dead.

Iraq’s interior ministry says militants planned other attacks during Muslim holiday Middle East Iraq’s interior ministry says militants planned other attacks during Muslim holiday

Due to her work, she has been the “subject of death threats and has faced severe social pressure” over the years, according to the Ireland-based Front Line Defenders rights group.

Former Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi mourned Karim’s death.

“We condemn the continuing campaign of assassinations of activists,” he said.

The EU ambassador in Iraq, Martin Huth, expressed his condolences and called for a “serious investigation” into Karim’s killing.

Iraq’s prime minister announces arrests over Baghdad suicide bombing Middle East Terrorism Iraq’s prime minister announces arrests over Baghdad suicide bombing

Amnesty International’s Donatella Rovera said on Twitter, “Iraq’s civil society activists continue to pay with their lives -- and the lives of their children.”

Killings, attempted murder and abductions have targeted dozens of activists after a protest movement erupted in late 2019 against a government seen as corrupt and inept.

Bayati told AFP that 36 people had been killed in almost 90 assassination attempts since then, adding that “the ongoing impunity seems to encourage the perpetrators to commit more crimes.”

Some activists blame the killings on powerful Iran-backed factions in Iraq.

Last week, Baghdad announced the arrest of suspects in the 2020 point-blank shooting of prominent academic Hisham al-Hashemi.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source
Most vaccinated people do not spread COVID-19: Israel Health Ministry Most vaccinated people do not spread COVID-19: Israel Health Ministry
Do we really need to take 10,000 steps a day? UAE-based cardiologist weighs in Do we really need to take 10,000 steps a day? UAE-based cardiologist weighs in
Russia-linked company paid Youtubers to spread vaccine death disinformation: Media Russia-linked company paid Youtubers to spread vaccine death disinformation: Media
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More