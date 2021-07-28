.
Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes

Lebanon crisis

Joanne Serrieh & Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Firefighters and civil defense authorities are working to put out a massive fire in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, the Lebanese News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday, with social media videos showing flames approaching homes in the Akkar area.

“Directives were given to all civil defense centers in Akkar to go to Qoubaiyat to help put out the fire. Work is underway to secure water tanks for supply,” the NNA reported.

The Lebanese Red Cross said its teams were transporting patients from the site of the fire to nearby hospitals and evacuating families and the elderly.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun followed up on the development of the fires that broke out in Akkar district, especially Qoubaiyat and Beino villages, and asked the Army Command and Civil Defense to make all efforts to put the fires out and prevent them from spreading to homes and to help the people.

The President gave directions to seek the assistance of Cyprus to contribute to extinguishing the fires in the event of any further widespread.

Lebanon’s National Agency said the army has managed to evacuate a number of citizens who had been trapped in their cars by the fire on Qoubaiyat’s main highway.

Lebanese parliament member Wehbe Qatisha said that it seems that the fire has expanded to the nearby Andket forests.

“I call on the security forces and the Civil Defense to go to the historical forests to save them from the fire as soon as possible,” he added.

Lebanon’s National Agency announced and mourned the death of one of the volunteers who was trying to extinguish the fires in Kaftoun village in northern Lebanon.

