Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election

A teenage girl was kidnapped and held for hours by Hezbollah militiamen in broad daylight while conducting a survey in south Lebanon about the upcoming parliamentary elections, her father told Al Hadath during an interview on Tuesday.

“My daughter was abducted by municipality policemen, everyone knows that municipalities cannot arrest citizens, that is the role of the internal security forces,” Mahmoud Shouaib said.

According to the father, most municipalities in south Lebanon are controlled by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group which uses those public institutions for their own good, he added.

Shouaib also said that the abduction of his daughter by Hezbollah militiamen in broad daylight was formally covered up by the municipality they control.

“We have filed a case in the local judiciary against the chief of the municipality, the chief of municipality’s policemen, and two Hezbollah militiamen, but the judiciary did not summon any of those individuals,” Shouaib added.

Her father also said that he does not have any hope with the judiciary in south Lebanon.

“I do not have hope, not because they are not decent and adequate people, but because they worry for their lives due to the threats. The threats they may receive from Hezbollah for dealing with the case,” he added.

Shouaib asked the government and security personnel to justify and clarify “if south Lebanon is occupied by Hezbollah or not.”

“Answer us, so that we decide if we have to fight this occupation, or if we should leave south Lebanon,” he added.

