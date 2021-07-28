Iran's Khamenei says experience shows ‘trusting West does not work’

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the outgoing government’s experience of engaging with world powers including the US shows that “trusting the West does not work.”

“Future generations should use this experience. It was made clear during this government that trusting the West does not work,” Khamenei told outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and cabinet members, his official website reported.

