Israel says Hezbollah may drag the region to war if it is not restricted

Israel’s delegate to the United Nations said on Wednesday that Lebanon’s Hezbollah may drag the region to war if its activities are not restricted.

Gilad Erdan said, through his Twitter account, that Iran continues to seek to turn into a nuclear state, adding that “Tehran spreads terrorism and instability in the region and the world.”

The Israeli broadcaster, Kan, revealed two days ago that Israel had warned the US during closed talks that Iran was close to becoming a country with the capabilities to manufacture a nuclear weapon.

Kan added that “this message was passed on during several talks by Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with their American counterparts.”

Israeli state television quoted a political official as saying: “Something must happen regarding negotiations with Iran... This boundary cannot be the time when Iran is rapidly advancing towards a status in which it becomes a nuclear state.”

Iran and the US are in indirect talks to revive the nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, which imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions imposed on it.

The Vienna talks, which began in April, are now stalled, and were expected to resume in early July. Diplomats from both sides said significant differences remained, and each side wanted the other to make bigger concessions before talks resume.

