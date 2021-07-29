.
.
.
.
Language

Teenager dies in Lebanon wildfires

A Lebanese boy collects items from the street near tires set on fire during a protest at a main road in Lebanon's capital Beirut against dire living conditions amidst the ongoing economical and political crisis, on June 28, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
A Lebanese boy collects items from the street near tires set on fire during a protest at a main road in Lebanon's capital Beirut against dire living conditions amidst the ongoing economical and political crisis, on June 28, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Teenager dies in Lebanon wildfires

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Beirut

Published: Updated:

A teenager was killed as he joined volunteers battling forest fires in northern Lebanon, where firefighters were struggling Thursday to protect homes from the blaze.

The 15-year-old was one of several residents of the Qubayyat area in Lebanon’s remote Akkar region “who rushed to the scene to help douse the flames,” Lebanese civil defense said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The youngster died on Wednesday, hours after the fire started spreading.

The state sent helicopters but struggled to contain the fire, which was still raging on Thursday.

According to the Lebanese Red Cross, another eight people were hospitalized as a result of the fire, which forced several inhabitants to evacuate their homes.

“The situation on the ground is frightening,” Agriculture Minister Abbas Mortada told AFP. “The fire is huge, it has destroyed vast forested areas and is now threatening homes.”

Lebanon’s National News Agency said Cyprus was keeping firefighting aircraft on standby.

In October 2019, Lebanese authorities struggled to contain devastating wildfires, in what was seen as evidence of the state’s incompetence and was one of the triggers of an unprecedented, nationwide protest movement.

Read more:

Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes

Judge investigating Beirut port blast targets top officials in Lebanon

Lebanon’s PM-designate Mikati says he has international backing to stop collapse

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast
COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More