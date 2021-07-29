Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source

Two rockets were fired early Thursday against Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP.

One rocket landed in a parking lot inside the Green Zone and a second one hit a nearby empty area, said the sources.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that US and Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran.

The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was flying home from Washington after White House talks in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq.

Five killed in helicopter crash during ‘combat mission’: Iraq military

Former contractor jailed for leaking US military’s drone attack secrets

Iraq arrests suspected killer of activist’s son: Interior ministry