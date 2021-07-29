.
.
.
.
Language

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source

This file photo taken on October 11, 2007 shows in the forefront the US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone. (AFP)
This file photo taken on October 11, 2007 shows in the forefront the US embassy complex in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone. (File photo: AFP)

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Two rockets were fired early Thursday against Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP.

One rocket landed in a parking lot inside the Green Zone and a second one hit a nearby empty area, said the sources.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that US and Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran.

The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was flying home from Washington after White House talks in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq.

Five killed in helicopter crash during ‘combat mission’: Iraq military

Former contractor jailed for leaking US military’s drone attack secrets

Iraq arrests suspected killer of activist’s son: Interior ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes
Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast
UK journalist sued by Russian billionaires over President Putin book UK journalist sued by Russian billionaires over President Putin book
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More