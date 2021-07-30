Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win

The “United for Navid” group has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open an ethics investigation and to suspend the Tokyo Olympics title won by Javad Foroughi in men’s 10-meter air pistol.

The IOC has challenged campaigners to show proof that an Iranian gold medalist shooter is a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, “we would encourage them if they have any evidence to send that to us.”

Golden debut! 🥇



Javad Foroughi wins gold in the air pistol men's final, breaking the Olympic Record on his first Olympic appearance. Well done!@ISSF_Shooting #Shooting pic.twitter.com/oLESupTNL1 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021

Foroughi has reportedly served in Syria as a nurse with the IRGC, which the United States designated a terrorist organization in 2019.

“United for Navid” campaigns for Iran to be excluded from international sports.

It is named for wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed last year for an alleged murder in 2018 during the time of demonstrations against the Iranian government.

IOC president Thomas Bach and soccer’s world body FIFA joined calls for Afkari’s life to be spared.

