.
.
.
.
Language

Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win

Gold medallist, Javad Foroughi of Iran celebrates on the podium. (Reuters)
Gold medallist, Javad Foroughi of Iran celebrates on the podium. (Reuters)

Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

The “United for Navid” group has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open an ethics investigation and to suspend the Tokyo Olympics title won by Javad Foroughi in men’s 10-meter air pistol.

The IOC has challenged campaigners to show proof that an Iranian gold medalist shooter is a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, “we would encourage them if they have any evidence to send that to us.”

Foroughi has reportedly served in Syria as a nurse with the IRGC, which the United States designated a terrorist organization in 2019.

“United for Navid” campaigns for Iran to be excluded from international sports.

It is named for wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed last year for an alleged murder in 2018 during the time of demonstrations against the Iranian government.

IOC president Thomas Bach and soccer’s world body FIFA joined calls for Afkari’s life to be spared.

Read more:

IRGC member winning medal in Tokyo Olympics a ‘catastrophe’: Iranian activists

An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran ‘cannot go on indefinitely’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Snapchat down for many users across the world Snapchat down for many users across the world
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine becomes less effective within six months: Study Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine becomes less effective within six months: Study
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More