Iran leading suspect in attack on Israeli-managed tanker: US, EU sources

Iran is the leading suspect in an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off Oman but it is too early to say for sure, US and European sources familiar with intelligence reporting said on Friday.

Separately, a US defense official said the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned ship managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, appeared to have been attacked by a drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle.

All three sources spoke on condition of anonymity. A spokesman for the Israeli embassy in Washington confirmed an attack took place but gave no details.

An attack on an Israeli ship came in response to the occupation’s attack on Dabaa airport, sources in the resistance axis told al Alam TV on Friday.

No other details were mentioned.