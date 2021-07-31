.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt officials say militants attack kills 5 troops in Sheikh Zuweid town of Sinai

Military forces are seen in North Sinai, Egypt. (File photo: Reuters)
Military forces are seen in North Sinai, Egypt. (File photo: Reuters)

Egypt officials say militants attack kills 5 troops in Sheikh Zuweid town of Sinai

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The ISIS group militants ambushed a checkpoint in the restive northern part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, killing at least five troops from the security forces, officials said.

At least six other troops were wounded in the attack in the town of Sheikh Zuweid and taken to a military hospital in the Mediterranean city of el-Arish, they said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Security personnel killed three militants in the firefight, and the area was reinforced, the officials added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt has been battling militants in the northern part of Sinai Peninsula for years. Violence and instability there intensified after the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president, amid nationwide protests against his brief rule.

The militants carried out numerous attacks, mainly targeting security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.

The pace of ISIS attacks in Sinai’s main theater and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched a massive operation in Sinai as well as parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya.

Read more: Egypt sentences 24 Muslim Brotherhood members to death

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship
China struggles to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak in months China struggles to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak in months
Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More