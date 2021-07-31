Jordan closes Jaber border crossing with Syria on security concern: State news agency

Jordan will temporarily close the Jaber border crossing with Syria for the movement of goods and passengers “as a result of developments in the security situation on the Syrian side,” state news agency Petra said on Saturday, citing an Interior Ministry official.

The official added that the crossing will be reopened “if the appropriate conditions are in place.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: New US sanctions announced against Syria, Assad regime