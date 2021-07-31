.
.
.
.
Language

Seven Kurdish family members killed in Turkey attack

A Turkish flag suspended between two skyscrapers flutters in the wind, in Istanbul, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Illustrative photo: AP)

Seven Kurdish family members killed in Turkey attack

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Seven members of a Kurdish family were killed Friday in central Turkey by armed assailants who tried to burn their house in what rights activists said was a racist attack.

The Dedeoglu family had been seriously injured in another attack in the middle of May by neighbors who warned them that they “will not let Kurds live here” in the region of Konya.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One of the dead members had complained in mid-July that the police and judges had been partial towards the May attackers who had been freed, and said the family feared for their lives.

Abdurrahman Karabulut, their lawyer, said the liberation of the perpetrators of the first attack signaled impunity.

Woman killed in attack on pro-Kurdish party office in Turkey Middle East Woman killed in attack on pro-Kurdish party office in Turkey

“This was an entirely racist attack ... the judiciary and the authorities are responsible for what has happened,” Karabulut told Arti TV.

“This was a case we were following. The youngest family member told me ‘We are very scared’,” tweeted Eren Keskin, the vice president of the Human Rights Association.

According to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, a years-long feud between two families was behind the tragedy.

He said describing the attack as a racist crime was “a provocation.”

“This attack is not connected to the Turkish-Kurdish issue. Making a link to this is as dangerous as the attack,” he said on television.

But the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said there had been several attacks on Kurds over the years.

“The hate speech and provocation of the authorities is the main cause of this massacre,” said Mithat Sancar, HDP’s co-president.

It was the second deadly attack on Kurds in Konya in a month.

On July 21, a Kurdish farmer was killed in a village in Konya by attackers who shouted “We don’t want Kurds here.”

Local authorities however said it was a result of a fight over grazing rights.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More