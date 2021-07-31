.
Watch: Firefighters tackle one of the worst wildfires in southern Turkey

Watch: Firefighters tackle one of the worst wildfires in southern Turkey

Reuters

Firefighters battled one of the worst wildfires on Turkey's southern coast on Friday for a third day after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels.

More than 60 wildfires have broken out across 17 provinces on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts this week, officials have said. The forestry minister said fires raged on in six provinces. Officials have promised to bring to account anyone found responsible for starting them.

Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said fires were still blazing in the Mediterranean resort region of Antalya and the Aegean resort province of Mugla.

Reuters filmed firefighters on the ground and in helicopters were fighting a blaze that killed three people in Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of Antalya.

Turkish authorities said three planes, nine drones, 38 helicopters 680 firefighting vehicles and 4,000 personnel were involved in firefighting efforts and separate wildfires raged in the provinces of Osmaniye, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Adana, Mersin and Kutahya.

