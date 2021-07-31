.
.
.
.
Language

Wildfires blaze through north Lebanon homes, farms, pine forests

Wildfires spread in the forests of the Qubaiyat in northern Lebanon, July 29, 2021. (AFP)
Wildfires spread in the forests of the Qubaiyat in northern Lebanon, July 29, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Wildfires blaze through north Lebanon homes, farms, pine forests

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Wildfires continued to torch public and private lands across north Lebanon Friday as the government’s inability to heed warnings about these fires was widely visible to the public.

Lebanon’s caretaker Agriculture Minister told AFP the state had no money for firefighting aircraft. The official said Beirut was banking on help from nearby Cyprus and Greece as well as neighboring war-torn Syria.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Similar to the wildfires in the summer of 2019, which partially sparked the nationwide anti-government protests in October of that year, the state-owned firefighting helicopters remained grounded this year.

At the time, a government official said there was no money in the state’s treasury to carry out the needed maintenance on the Sikorsky helicopters.

The same problem is being faced today, according to Abbas Mortada, the agriculture minister.

As a result, the Lebanese people have taken to social to voice their frustration and raise awareness as to what is taking place in Akkar, where the fires continue blaze across pine forests, orchards and homes.

Al Arabiya English has compiled a number of videos of the fires from the last few days:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship
US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More