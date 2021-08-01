.
.
.
.
Language

Albania repatriates five women and 14 children from Syria camps

Women look after children at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp for the displaced where families of ISIS foreign fighters are held, in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on October 17, 2019. (AFP)
A file photo shows women look after children at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp for the displaced where families of ISIS foreign fighters are held, in northeastern Syria. (AFP)

Albania repatriates five women and 14 children from Syria camps

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Albania repatriated five women and 14 children on Sunday from camps in Syria that house family members of former extremist fighters, Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

Since the March 2019 fall of ISIS group’s last stronghold, local Kurds who led the anti-extremist fight have been calling for the repatriation of thousands of foreign women and children held in overcrowded camps.

But most countries are reluctant to take back their citizens.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to official figures, 144 Albanians left to fight in Syria and Iraq between 2012 and 2014.

Many of the men were killed and their relatives in Albania believe that some 30 mothers and children are stuck in the camps.

“Getting these children and women out of hell was a very complicated operation,” Rama told reporters during a visit to Lebanon on Sunday.

He said they would be taken to a shelter for medical and psychological examinations before a decision is made on whether to allow them to rejoin their families.

Albanian officials said repatriations would continue, but added they could not confirm the exact number of those remaining because the situation changed regularly.

Last week, neighboring North Macedonia and Kosovo repatriated 34 nationals from Syria, including men suspected of fighting for ISIS.

Read more:

Uzbekistan repatriates 93 women, children from Al-Hol camp in Syria

Dozens of ISIS family members arrested in Syria’s al-Hol Camp: Monitor

Syrian President Assad again tasks PM Arnous to head new cabinet

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners
Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras
Riyadh police arrest four for scary gorilla mask prank videos  Riyadh police arrest four for scary gorilla mask prank videos 
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More