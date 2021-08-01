Beirut explosion: One year since worst recent disaster, in numbers

Lebanon on Wednesday marks a year since a fire at Beirut’s port led to the country’s worst peacetime disaster and precipitated its decline.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The August 4, 2020 blast and its aftermath in numbers:

214: people killed.

6,500: people injured.

300,000: people left homeless immediately after the explosion.

70,000: people who lost their jobs due to the blast.

73,000: damaged apartments.

9,200: damaged buildings.

163: damaged schools and educational centers.

106: damaged health care facilities, including six hospitals and 20 clinics.

2,750: tons of ammonium nitrate initially stored at the port.

6: years it was stored in the warehouse that blew up.

3.3 to 4.5: estimated magnitude of equivalent earthquake.

200: kilometers to Cyprus, where a shock wave was felt.

5: days the government said it would take for initial findings.

0: people sentenced over the blast.

6: days after blast the government resigned.

359: days Lebanon has been without a government since.

Read more:

Lebanon’s PM-designate Mikati says he has international backing to stop collapse

Lebanon crisis among world’s worst since 1850s: World Bank

FBI probe report shows chemicals in Beirut blast was a fraction of original shipment